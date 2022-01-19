Advertisement

Wichita Public Schools para arrested for unlawful sexual relations

Wichita police arrested 32-year-old Daniel Alonzo-Hernandez of Wichita on a charge of unlawful...
Wichita police arrested 32-year-old Daniel Alonzo-Hernandez of Wichita on a charge of unlawful sexual relations on Jan. 18, 2022.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested 32-year-old Daniel Alonzo-Hernandez of Wichita on a charge of unlawful sexual relations. The charge stems from an investigation into incidents that occurred in 2020.

Police said on Jan. 18, an 18-year-old reported that when she was 17 she was involved in a consensual sexual relationship with a 32-year-old para-educator while she was a student at a Wichita high school. The para-educator, Alonzo-Hernandez, was contacted by officers and arrested. He was booked for the previously mentioned charge.

According to the online staff directory for Wichita Public Schools, Alonzo-Hernandez is a paraeducator at Wichita South High School. According to a district spokesperson, Alonzo-Hernandez is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing, and the case will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office. The case number is 22C003145.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

