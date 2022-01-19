Advertisement

Wilson, Braun lead No. 7 Kansas past Oklahoma 67-64

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson, right, celebrates with teammate Christian Braun (2) in the second...
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson, right, celebrates with teammate Christian Braun (2) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - Jalen Wilson scored 16 points, Christian Braun hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 10.9 seconds left and No. 7 Kansas defeated Oklahoma 67-64 on Tuesday night.

Braun’s corner 3 gave the Jayhawks a 65-62 lead. They fouled Jordan Goldwire with 6.1 seconds remaining to prevent him from shooting a potential tying 3, and he made both free throws to make it 65-64.

Braun then drained two at the other end with four seconds to go. Oklahoma, out of timeouts, missed a desperation heave that could have forced overtime.

Ochai Agbaji, the Big 12 scoring leader, had all 10 of his points in the final six minutes. Braun finished with 15 for the Jayhawks (15-2, 4-1 Big 12), who won their third straight.

Goldwire scored 15 points for Oklahoma (12-6, 2-4), which lost its third in a row. The Sooners have three wins over ranked teams this season and nearly pulled off another one.

Agbaji, who was averaging 20.6 points per game, headed back to the locker room midway through the first half after hurting his left wrist. Oklahoma took advantage and went on an 11-0 run to grab a 28-24 lead.

Agbaji returned to the game with his wrist taped, and Kansas recovered to take a 34-32 halftime lead.

Consecutive 3-pointers by Braun and Wilson put the Jayhawks up 42-32 and caused the Sooners to call a timeout. Oklahoma missed its first four shots after the break, and the Jayhawks went on a 10-0 spurt before the Sooners scored nearly four minutes into the second half.

Oklahoma rallied, and Umoja Gibson’s nasty step-back into a 3-pointer gave the Sooners a 47-46 lead.

Agbaji scored his first points on a layup that tied it at 52 with about 5:30 to play, and he later made a 3 that evened the game at 58.

Agbaji’s layup with just under a minute left put the Jayhawks up by two, but Goldwire scored in close to tie it 62-all and set up the final sequence.

THE TAKEAWAY

Kansas: Wilson, averaging 7.8 points per game coming in, stepped forward when Agbaji struggled to score most of the way. Agbaji finished strong and lifted his team when the Sooners had momentum and looked as though they might win it.

Oklahoma: The Sooners continue to battle and give themselves a chance against top teams, but they had no answer for Agbaji down the stretch. Oklahoma played gritty defense and made Kansas work for its points, but the Jayhawks’ superior talent won out in the end.

UP NEXT

Kansas: Visits rival Kansas State on Saturday.

Oklahoma: Hosts No. 5 Baylor on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting leaves two people dead in the 2800 block of S. Emporia in Wichita.
UPDATE: Two killed in S. Wichita shooting
The KBI and Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office are investigating after 17-year-old Cedric "CJ"...
DA: No charges filed in Cedric Lofton’s death
While COVID-19 patients continue to heavily impact hospitals a strong majority of people who...
Sedgwick County reaches record for COVID-19 hospitalizations
Scene from a classroom in a Wichita Public Schools elementary school.
3 Wichita elementary schools closed Tuesday due to staff shortages
Crash on turnpike near K-15
KHP: 6-year-old girl killed, two others injured in Friday crash on turnpike near K-15

Latest News

Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) celebrates the team's win over Texas in an NCAA college...
Smith, Pack lead Kansas State past No. 23 Texas 66-65
Shocker junior Dexter Dennis drives to the bucket during an 81-43 win over Newman Wednesday,...
Two Wichita State basketball games postponed
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs...
Mahomes leads Chiefs to 42-21 wild-card romp over Steelers
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson lays the ball up against West Virginia in the first half of an NCAA...
Jayhawks Take Down Mountaineers 85-59