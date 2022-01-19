Wichita State baseball game set for Riverfront Stadium

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State baseball will return to Riverfront Stadium on Tuesday, April 26 to host the Oklahoma State in a non-conference game scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The Shockers played the first ever game at Riverfront Stadium on April 10, 2021, in front of 7,509 fans, defeating Houston 10-1.

“Last season’s game at Riverfront Stadium was such a success, we’re excited not only for the opportunity to play there again but to do so against a quality opponent like Oklahoma State,” said Eric Wedge, Shockers Head Baseball Coach. “The Wind Surge do a tremendous job maintaining their beautiful facility and continuing to grow Wichita as a baseball city. Games like this are a great way to showcase both our program and support for the game in our community.”

Wind Surge and Wichita State Baseball season ticket holders will have an opportunity to buy tickets before the general public, with a pre-sale starting at 10:00 a.m. tomorrow, January 20, at windsurge.com. Tickets will be available to the general public starting this Saturday, January 22 at 10:00 a.m. The Wind Surge open their second season on April 8th at Riverfront Stadium against the Tulsa Drillers, affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.