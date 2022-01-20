Advertisement

Amazon Air takes flight at Wichita Airport

FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 5, 2016, file photo, a Boeing 767 with an Amazon.com "Prime Air"...
FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 5, 2016, file photo, a Boeing 767 with an Amazon.com "Prime Air" livery flies over Lake Washington, as part of the Boeing Seafair Air Show. Amazon said Wednesday, June 30, 2021, that its carbon footprint grew 19% last year as it rushed to deliver a surge of online orders during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)(Ted S. Warren | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Amazon Air launched daily cargo service at the Wichita Eisenhower National Airport with an inaugural flight arriving shortly after 2 a.m. on Thursday.

The flights will be operated by Silver Airways using an ATR72-500 aircraft and operate daily between Wichita and Fort Worth Alliance Airport (AFW).

The Wichita Airport Authority leased 10,691 square feet in the air cargo terminal to Trego-Dugan Aviation who is contracted to sort and load Amazon packages bound for their next destination. PrimeFlight Aviation will also lease 1,470 square feet to provide deicing services. Amazon Air’s newest regional gateway joins two investment sites already in the Wichita area, including a one million square foot fulfillment center in Park City and a 140,000 square foot delivery station in northeast Wichita.

Amazon has created more than 8,000 jobs and invested more than $4 billion in Kansas over the past decade, including infrastructure and compensation to employees. Amazon’s investments have contributed an additional $3 billion in GDP to the Kansas economy thus far, according to the City of Wichita.

