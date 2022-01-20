Amazon Air takes flight at Wichita Airport

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Amazon Air launched daily cargo service at the Wichita Eisenhower National Airport with an inaugural flight arriving shortly after 2 a.m. on Thursday.

The flights will be operated by Silver Airways using an ATR72-500 aircraft and operate daily between Wichita and Fort Worth Alliance Airport (AFW).

The Wichita Airport Authority leased 10,691 square feet in the air cargo terminal to Trego-Dugan Aviation who is contracted to sort and load Amazon packages bound for their next destination. PrimeFlight Aviation will also lease 1,470 square feet to provide deicing services. Amazon Air’s newest regional gateway joins two investment sites already in the Wichita area, including a one million square foot fulfillment center in Park City and a 140,000 square foot delivery station in northeast Wichita.

Amazon has created more than 8,000 jobs and invested more than $4 billion in Kansas over the past decade, including infrastructure and compensation to employees. Amazon’s investments have contributed an additional $3 billion in GDP to the Kansas economy thus far, according to the City of Wichita.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.