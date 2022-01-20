Advertisement

Chiefs LB Willie Gay arrested in Overland Park

FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay (50) runs...
FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay (50) runs off the field after an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Denver. The Chiefs second-year linebacker posted on social media that he is struggling with his mental health. Gay offered no specifics in the tweet, which was posted soon after Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Gay was excused from practice for “personal reasons." (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds, File)(Justin Edmonds | AP)
By KCTV
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay was arrested Wednesday night in Overland Park in a misdemeanor criminal damage case, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

Gay, 23, was arrested around 10:30 p.m. and booked into the Johnson County Detention Center, where he remained Thursday morning awaiting bond. He has a court appearance scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

Charging documents state Gay damaged a vacuum cleaner, wall and door frame during a confrontation with a woman. It’s being classified as a domestic violence offense. Gay is charged with misdemeanor criminal damage under $1,000.

The Kansas City Chiefs did not have a comment on the situation other than to say the club is aware of the incident.

Stay with KCTV5 News for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police arrested 32-year-old Daniel Alonzo-Hernandez of Wichita on a charge of unlawful...
Wichita Public Schools para arrested for unlawful sexual relations
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead
Randall Willems
Flags lowered to half staff to honor McPherson EMT
Registered nurse Scott McGieson wears an N95 mask as he walks out of a patient's room in the...
White House to give away 400 million N95 masks starting next week
KWCH Car Crash generic
Pickup, semi crash near Hutchinson, 1 hurt

Latest News

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs...
Mahomes leads Chiefs to 42-21 wild-card romp over Steelers
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) rushes against Cincinnati Bengals...
Bengals rally past Chiefs 34-31, clinch AFC North title
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs with the ball as Denver Broncos...
Chiefs add Tyreek Hill, 2 more to COVID-19/Reserve list
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after the Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles...
Chiefs TE Kelce placed on COVID/Reserve list