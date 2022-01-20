Advertisement

Dodge City hospital improving from near crisis level, concerns remain

By Joe Baker
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Western Plains Medical Complex in Dodge City has been operating at near-crisis levels for several weeks. That status has finally changed, but optimism looking ahead is cautious.

In the past few weeks, COVID has been ramping back up in rural Kansas.

“We obviously are in a surge of COVID right now, so, I mean, the numbers can’t lie,” said Ford County Health Department Physician Advisor and Family Physician Dr. R.C. Trotter.

Data from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDE) shows thousands of new cases reported in Ford County with peaks in new cases and the percent of positive tests. The influx of cases has impacted rural hospitals like Western Plains Medical Complex, near crisis levels from the end of December into the middle of January. As of Wednesday, Jan. 19, staff is returning and ICU space has opened up.

But that doesn’t mean it will stay that way. We just are concerned because we are testing so many people, and about, I would guess 80 percent of ours are positive, and we are seeing some flu mixed in among it, so, it’s really impacting people,” Dr. Trotter said.

Another issue for Ford County is a lack of testing kits.

“There is a supply problem on testing, on the kits,” Dr. Trotter said. “It used to be I can just get any, as many as I wanted. We’re starting to count them.”

Dr. Trotter’s family practice now only has 270 COVID test kits available and is concerned about running out.

“If you just want to be tested because you were near somebody, wait and see if you get symptoms,” he said. “We really want to test people that have symptoms so we can decide whether they do or don’t go to work.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting leaves two people dead in the 2800 block of S. Emporia in Wichita.
UPDATE: Two killed in S. Wichita shooting
Wichita police arrested 32-year-old Daniel Alonzo-Hernandez of Wichita on a charge of unlawful...
Wichita Public Schools para arrested for unlawful sexual relations
The KBI and Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office are investigating after 17-year-old Cedric "CJ"...
DA: No charges filed in Cedric Lofton’s death
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
KDHE discontinues contact tracing operations

Latest News

Western Plains Medical Complex
Western Plains Medical Complex recovering from COVID surge
A look from judge's bench inside a courtroom in Sedgwick County, Kan. District Court.
Legal experts explain role of ‘stand your ground’ law in Cedric Lawson case
Bennett's report in Lofton case
Legal experts explain Kansas' 'Stand Your Ground' law
NAACP changes
NAACP calls for changes following teen's death