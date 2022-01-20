Advertisement

Does It Work? 3Doodler

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -The 3Doodler (3-D doodler) is a pen that promises to bring your children’s drawings to life.

The 3Doodler’s makers claim that with the press of a button your children, ages six and up, can safely bring their ideas to life and learn about important STEM subjects.

Does the 3Doodler work as advertised? To put it to the test, we enlisted the help of dr. Micah Friesen’s fifth-grade class at Haysville’s Nelson Elementary School.

