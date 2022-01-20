Advertisement

Even colder temperatures expected today

Warmer weather this weekend
cold thursday
cold thursday(kwch)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:02 AM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says Arctic air continues to keep its grip on Kansas. Out the door temperatures in the single digits feel like five to ten degrees below zero. Afternoon highs will climb into the middle 20s, but that is 20 degrees below normal for middle January.

Friday looks a little bit warmer as highs climb into the middle 30s. Near normal highs in the middle 40s are back on Saturday and we are in the 50s on Sunday with mainly sunny skies throughout the state.

Another cold front will move across Kansas on Tuesday and our temperatures will tumble into the 20s. This system may be accompanied by some light snow, but its too early to say how much.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Decreasing clouds, continued cold. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 25.

Tonight: Mostly clear, very cold. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 7.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: SE/S 10-20. High: 34.

Sat: Low: 20. High: 44. Becoming mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 24. High: 54. Sunny and milder.

Mon: Low: 28. High: 55. Becoming partly cloudy and breezy.

Tue: Low: 20. High: 26. Mostly cloudy, breezy, and much colder.

Wed: Low: 9. High: 24. Morning flurries, otherwise mostly cloudy and cold.

