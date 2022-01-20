Gradually warming up into the weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Single digit low temperatures are likely Friday morning, but with an increase in south winds heading into the afternoon, temperatures will be warming up and should be back to near freezing.

Gusts of 25 to 30 mph look possible in central and southwest Kansas from the south. Clouds will steadily increase during the day, especially in central and western Kansas. A chance for light snow flurries returns Friday evening, but it won’t be around long enough to cause any big travel issues overnight or early Saturday.

The weekend looks rather calm. Saturday should have more sun with highs in the 40s. Expect light winds nearly statewide. Sunday will have sunshine and 50s to finish off the weekend.

Another batch of cold air comes in next Tuesday/Wednesday. There maybe some snow falling too, especially in western Kansas. A major winter storm appears unlikely at this time.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear, very cold. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 5.

Tomorrow: Sunny to mostly sunny. Wind: SE/S 10-20. High: 34.

Tomorrow Night: Turning mostly cloudy. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 20.

Sat: High: 46 Decreasing clouds.

Sun: High: 54 Low: 24 Sunny.

Mon: High: 55 Low: 28 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 28 Low: 19 Mostly cloudy; evening flurries. Breezy

Wed: High: 32 Low: 9 Becoming mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 44 Low: 16 Partly cloudy.

