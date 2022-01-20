Advertisement

Gradually warming up into the weekend

A little breezy Friday, but temperatures will get back above freezing soon
It will not be as cold into the weekend.
It will not be as cold into the weekend.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Single digit low temperatures are likely Friday morning, but with an increase in south winds heading into the afternoon, temperatures will be warming up and should be back to near freezing.

Gusts of 25 to 30 mph look possible in central and southwest Kansas from the south. Clouds will steadily increase during the day, especially in central and western Kansas. A chance for light snow flurries returns Friday evening, but it won’t be around long enough to cause any big travel issues overnight or early Saturday.

The weekend looks rather calm. Saturday should have more sun with highs in the 40s. Expect light winds nearly statewide. Sunday will have sunshine and 50s to finish off the weekend.

Another batch of cold air comes in next Tuesday/Wednesday. There maybe some snow falling too, especially in western Kansas. A major winter storm appears unlikely at this time.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear, very cold. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 5.

Tomorrow: Sunny to mostly sunny. Wind: SE/S 10-20. High: 34.

Tomorrow Night: Turning mostly cloudy. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 20.

Sat: High: 46 Decreasing clouds.

Sun: High: 54 Low: 24 Sunny.

Mon: High: 55 Low: 28 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 28 Low: 19 Mostly cloudy; evening flurries. Breezy

Wed: High: 32 Low: 9 Becoming mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 44 Low: 16 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police arrested 32-year-old Daniel Alonzo-Hernandez of Wichita on a charge of unlawful...
Wichita Public Schools para arrested for unlawful sexual relations
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead
FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay (50) runs...
Chiefs LB Willie Gay arrested in Overland Park
Randall Willems
Flags lowered to half staff to honor McPherson EMT
KWCH Car Crash generic
Pickup, semi crash near Hutchinson, 1 hurt

Latest News

Wichita police identified 33-year-old Steven Hommertzheim as the victim in a motorcycle crash...
Wichita police identify man killed in Sunday crash
Wichita Public Schools
South High School closed Friday due to COVID
Kobe Smith
Rising Star: Andover Central's Kobe Smith
Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee...
Sedgwick County DA addresses justice reform before Kansas Senate committee