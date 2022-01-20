Advertisement

National Guard assisting northwest Kansans with COVID testing

The Kansas Army National Guard is assisting the Sherman County Health Department with COVID-19...
The Kansas Army National Guard is assisting the Sherman County Health Department with COVID-19 testing.(KWCH)
By Joe Baker
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sherman County in northwest Kansas now does drive-thru COVID testing at the health department. But due to staffing issues, common with rural counties across the state, the National Guard has been called in to help with testing. All you have to do is drive up to the garage, drive in, and testing is done within minutes.

Sherman County Emergency Manager Ryan Murray said Goodland Medical Center has been doing all COVID testing, but became overwhelmed. So, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has assigned the Kansas Army National Guard to assist. The National Guard previously has assisted counties across the state at times when cases were surging. The Sherman County Health Department says the National Guard is assisting with testing at its location at 1622 Broadway Avenue, in Goodland.

In the community, Goodland resident Allan Langness said he appreciates the National Guard’s support.

“This pandemic thing is getting really out of hand. It’s just too much,” he said. “And to have some guys like the National Guard come in, we know we can... we respect those guys. So, if they’re coming into to help us, we’re going to see something happen,” he said.

The Sherman County Health Department reports 1,345 total confirmed COVID-19 cases. That total only includes 30 active cases with more than 1,200 recovered, but the demand for testing has surged with a nationwide rise in cases with the omicron variant.

“To me, if we’re short of workers to do that testing, I think that’s a good idea,” Goodland resident Jackie Elliott said of the National Guard’s presence in Sherman County.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police arrested 32-year-old Daniel Alonzo-Hernandez of Wichita on a charge of unlawful...
Wichita Public Schools para arrested for unlawful sexual relations
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead
FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay (50) runs...
Chiefs LB Willie Gay arrested in Overland Park
Randall Willems
Flags lowered to half staff to honor McPherson EMT
KWCH Car Crash generic
Pickup, semi crash near Hutchinson, 1 hurt

Latest News

Sedgwick County sees 100 new cases everyday.
Kansas works to increase COVID-19 testing amid high demand, confirms 7th child death
Wichita Public Schools
South High School closed Friday due to COVID
At 24 weeks pregnant, the mother was hospitalized days after testing positive for COVID-19.
Family mourns loss of Texas mother of 6 to COVID-19
Western Plains Medical Complex in Dodge City, Kansas
Dodge City hospital improving from near crisis level, concerns remain