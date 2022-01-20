Newton man arrested for 2019 deadly motorcycle crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputies arrested a Newton man Wednesday night in connection to a 2019 deadly motorcycle crash.

Travis James Brent Bryson was booked into the Sedgwick County jail for involuntary manslaughter while under the influence and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

In July of 2019, the Kansas Highway Patrol said Bryson and Christopher Monk, 44, of Wichita, were on a motorcycle when it struck a wall near the junction of I-135 and K-15.

Monk was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene. KHP said Bryson, who was 29 at the time, was operating the motorcycle and slid about a quarter-mile. He was taken to the hospital in critical conditon. KHP said neither man was wearing a helmet.

