Newton man arrested for 2019 deadly motorcycle crash

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office arrested Travis Bryson of Newton for involuntary...
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office arrested Travis Bryson of Newton for involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence and operating a motor vehicle without a license in connection to a deadly crash in 2019.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputies arrested a Newton man Wednesday night in connection to a 2019 deadly motorcycle crash.

Travis James Brent Bryson was booked into the Sedgwick County jail for involuntary manslaughter while under the influence and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

In July of 2019, the Kansas Highway Patrol said Bryson and Christopher Monk, 44, of Wichita, were on a motorcycle when it struck a wall near the junction of I-135 and K-15.

Monk was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene. KHP said Bryson, who was 29 at the time, was operating the motorcycle and slid about a quarter-mile. He was taken to the hospital in critical conditon. KHP said neither man was wearing a helmet.

