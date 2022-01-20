Sedgwick County DA addresses justice reform before Kansas Senate committee

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett addressed the Kansas Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday. He presented 21 recommendations from the Kansas Criminal Justice Reform Commission which Bennett has chaired the three years.

The recommendations include looking at diversion options, sentencing guidelines, compassionate release expansion, domestic violence designation and other items the commission wants the legislature to look at. Some bills have previously been introduced to address some of the recommendations.

There is also a request to look at co-responder programs like ICT-1 in Wichita and create similar programs across the state and standards. Other requests include looking at mental health, racial bias and other training programs.

On Tuesday, the district attorney announced that he would not be filing charges in the death of Cedric Lofton, a 17-year-old who died two days after being restrained by workers at Sedgwick County’s Juvenile Intake Assessment Center (JIAC). Bennett said Kansas’ “Stand Your Ground” led to his inability to be able to file charges in the case. He said changes may be warranted within the legislature and who responds to mental health calls.

