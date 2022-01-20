South High School closed Friday due to COVID

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - South High School is the latest school in Wichita to close due to a high number of staff absences due to COVID.

The district said the school will be closed on Friday and reopen Monday. Athletic events will continue as scheduled.

Other USD 259 COVID-related closures include:

Closed Thursday, Jan. 20 and Friday, Jan. 21 - Beech Elementary and Levy Special Education Center

Closed Friday, January 21 - Tuesday, January 25 - Bryant Opportunity Academy

