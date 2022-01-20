Advertisement

South High School closed Friday due to COVID

Wichita Public Schools
Wichita Public Schools(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - South High School is the latest school in Wichita to close due to a high number of staff absences due to COVID.

The district said the school will be closed on Friday and reopen Monday. Athletic events will continue as scheduled.

Other USD 259 COVID-related closures include:

  • Closed Thursday, Jan. 20 and Friday, Jan. 21 - Beech Elementary and Levy Special Education Center
  • Closed Friday, January 21 - South High School (athletic events continue as scheduled)
  • Closed Friday, January 21 - Tuesday, January 25 - Bryant Opportunity Academy

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police arrested 32-year-old Daniel Alonzo-Hernandez of Wichita on a charge of unlawful...
Wichita Public Schools para arrested for unlawful sexual relations
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead
Randall Willems
Flags lowered to half staff to honor McPherson EMT
KWCH Car Crash generic
Pickup, semi crash near Hutchinson, 1 hurt
Registered nurse Scott McGieson wears an N95 mask as he walks out of a patient's room in the...
White House to give away 400 million N95 masks starting next week

Latest News

At 24 weeks pregnant, the mother was hospitalized days after testing positive for COVID-19.
Family mourns loss of Texas mother of 6 to COVID-19
Western Plains Medical Complex in Dodge City, Kansas
Dodge City hospital improving from near crisis level, concerns remain
Western Plains Medical Complex
Western Plains Medical Complex recovering from COVID surge
McPherson Hospital in McPherson, Kansas
Foundation helping McPherson Hospital pay out-of-network costs for COVID patients