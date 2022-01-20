State works to increase COVID-19 testing amid high demand, confirms 7th child death

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas health officials say they are working to improve the availability of COVID-19 testing.

The department says as positive COVID-19 cases rise, the demand for testing is also increasing, causing delays in receiving tests and getting test results.

In response, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it is increasing staffing at existing testing sites and working to add 13 new testing sites. The department says it looking for new laboratories to reduce waits for test results and is searching for large indoor testing locations to prevent closures because of weather.

Also Thursday, the state confirmed a seventh child has died from COVID-19.

