WATCH: Iowa man taking out trash witnesses meteor in sky

By Kyle Kiel and Gray News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC/Gray News) - An Iowa man who was taking his trash can to the curb early Thursday morning witnessed an unexpected surprise in the night sky.

KWQC obtained a video of a meteor, which was captured on a security camera at Bill Morrissey’s home in Bettendorf.

Morrissey was in his driveway the moment the fireball appeared.

The American Meteor Society has received more than 130 reports of the fireball event in multiple states.

Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022
People in Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, Missouri and Wisconsin also reported seeing the meteor.

Meteors are pieces of space rock that start to burn as they enter Earth’s atmosphere. Once they hit the ground, if there is anything left, the remnants are called meteorites.

