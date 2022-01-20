Wichita police identify man killed in Sunday crash
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police have identified 33-year-old Steven Hommertzheim, of Wichita, as the victim of a deadly crash Sunday afternoon.
Around 4 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to an injury accident involving a motorcycle in the 3800 block of S Seneca. They arrived on the scene to find Hommertzheim dead in the roadway.
Investigators learned that Hommertzheim was traveling southbound on a motorcycle when he collided with a pickup truck that was making a left-hand turn into a private drive from Seneca.
The investigation is ongoing. The case number is 22C002968.
