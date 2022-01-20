Wichita police warn of sex trafficking phone scam

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is warning citizens of a phone scam where callers are threatening people that they are being investigated by the National Exploited and Missing Children’s Unit regarding sex trafficking or other sex crimes.

The police department said scammers are asking people for as much as $5000 or threatening to have them arrested and taken to court for the charges.

“Please know that WPD will never call anyone to collect money for any reason, and these types of calls are scams,” said WPD.

If you have any questions about the legitimacy of a call, hang up and call City Hall at (316) 268-4111. This number is answered at all times, and an officer can speak to you about the legitimacy of a call. If you have any information about those responsible for this type of activity, call WPD Detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.