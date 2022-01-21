Apartment renters report issues receiving government covid tests

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you are having a hard time getting some of those free at home tests from the website the White House launched earlier this week, you aren’t alone.

We’ve heard from some of you living in apartments or group homes having issues when they try to type in their address to get the tests.

Kathi Curtiss lives in an apartment and tells us she hasn’t been able to get her free at home tests from this website www.covidtests.org.

“I said my address had already been submitted, so someone in the apartment has obviously got in before me,” said Curtiss.

If you live in a house, the process is likely easier. You will type in some basic information and your address and you’ll get a confirmation saying your free tests were on the way. It takes less than five minutes.

However, people living in apartments and group homes might have a harder time. Some report getting a message that says the USPS website can’t find your address or that it’s already been summitted.

“It’s just kind of a big mess.”

Here are a few tips: The website is very specific when it comes to what you type in. A small error may give you an “already submitted” message. You can also try several variations of your address abbreviating words like “north” or “avenue”. If your apartment number has a letter, try submitting the form with a space in-between the letter and number and then without.

If you do live in an apartment there is a 1-800 number you can call to get help, but some say that can take a few hours to get through. You can also file a service request on the website describing your issue.

