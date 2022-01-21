Advertisement

Comedian Louie Anderson dies at 68

FILE - Actor-comedian Louie Anderson appears at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles...
FILE - Actor-comedian Louie Anderson appears at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 18, 2016.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Louie Anderson, whose four-decade career as a comedian and actor included his unlikely and Emmy-winning performance as mom to twin adult sons in the TV series “Baskets,” has died at age 68.

Anderson’s publicist Glenn Schwartz says the comedian died Friday in Las Vegas. The publicist had said earlier this week that Anderson was hospitalized for a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

He’d been a familiar face elsewhere on TV, including as host of a revival of the game show “Family Feud” from 1999 to 2002, and on comedy specials and in frequent late-night talk show appearances.

