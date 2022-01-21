Former Seaman teacher pleads guilty to child porn charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Seaman High School teacher Jeffery Pierce has officially changed his plea to guilty on child pornography charges.

Pierce formally entered the change of plea Friday morning in a U.S. courtroom in the Frank Carlson Federal Building.

The plea agreement states Pierce agreed to plead guilty to Count 2 of the Superseding Indictment, that is, the production of child pornography.

By agreeing, he admits to knowingly commit the offense and to being guilty of it. The maximum sentence he has agreed to is up to 30 years but no less than 15 in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, a term of supervised release of up to life but not less than five years, up to $50,000 for an additional assessment, and another $5,000 for an additional assessment. Pierce agreed to pay restitution and forfeit his property, including his iPhone 5 and iPhone XS Max, a Macbook Pro laptop, and a 8GB phone drive as part of an agreement with prosecutors.

Under Megan’s Law/Adam Walsh Act Notice, Pierce understands he’ll have to register as a sex offender and keep his information (residence, employment, location of his school) updated.

Pierce originally pleaded not guilty to all three counts against him, two for producing child porn and one for possession.

Prosecutors say Pierce had nine total victims, one of which was a 15-year-old from Seaman High School. All victims were between the ages of 14 and 16 years-old.

The former coach and history teacher was arrested in the September of 2020. Prosecutors say the alleged incidents happened in March and September of the same year.

They say Pierce posed as a girl on Instagram and KIK, and asked for nude images and videos of boys.

Sentencing has been set for April 27, 2022.

Details of the actual plea agreement Pierce struck with prosecutors was not immediately available.

