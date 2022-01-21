Advertisement

Kansas Supreme Court affirms Carr brothers’ death sentences

A Riley County deputy attorney general will present oral arguments on Monday against a pair of...
A Riley County deputy attorney general will present oral arguments on Monday against a pair of brothers convicted for murder, rape, and robbery spree in Wichita in 2000, according to the Manhattan Mercury.(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday affirmed the death sentences of Reginald and Jonathan Carr, brothers from Wichita who were sentenced for a series of crimes in December 2000.

The Carr brothers murdered five people and robbed and kidnapped another in a series of three crimes, culminating in a quadruple murder of four people in east Wichita. One person who was shot in that incident survived.

Each brother was found guilty of multiple offenses, including multiple counts of capital murder. After a separate sentencing proceeding, the jury sentenced the brothers to death.

The Carr brothers appealed to the Kansas Supreme Court, which issued its opinion affirming one capital murder conviction for each brother, among other lesser convictions. The Court, however, vacated the death sentence in each case, concluding that the Carrs’ Eighth Amendment rights to individualized sentencing were violated in Sedgwick County District Court.

The State sought and was granted a writ of certiorari by the United States Supreme Court. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the joint sentencing proceeding neither implicated the Carrs’ Eighth Amendment rights nor violated their rights under the due process clause. As a result, the U.S. Supreme Court reversed the Kansas Supreme Court’s decision and remanded the case to the Kansas court to address the appeal considering the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision.

On remand, the Kansas Supreme Court reviewed more than 20 penalty phase issues the U.S. Supreme Court had not addressed, including two supplemental state constitutional issues raised after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision.

The Kansas Supreme Court rejected both challenges raised under the Kansas Constitution Bill of Rights. The court held that capital punishment does not infringe on the inalienable right to life protected by Section 1.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay (50) runs...
Chiefs LB Willie Gay arrested in Overland Park
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead
Wichita police identified 33-year-old Steven Hommertzheim as the victim in a motorcycle crash...
Wichita police identify man killed in Sunday crash
Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child
Sedgwick County sees 100 new cases everyday.
Kansas works to increase COVID-19 testing amid high demand, confirms 7th child death

Latest News

FILE - Actor-comedian Louie Anderson appears at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles...
Comedian Louie Anderson dies at 68
Crash involving school bus in east Wichita
School bus involved in crash; minor injuries reported
Wichita TikTok star Karla De La Torre
Wichita woman becomes viral sensation on TikTok
Website for free COVID-19 test kits
Renters report issues trying to get free at-home Covid tests from government