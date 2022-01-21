Man sentenced to life for murder of 72-year-old Wichita woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sedgwick County District Court judge sentenced a 57-year-old Wichita man to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years for the July 2019 murder of 72-year-old Rita Golden at her north Wichita home.

Judge Bruce Brown also sentenced the man, John Pepper, to 195 months (16 years, 3 months) for aggravated criminal sodomy. Brown ruled the sentences to run consecutively, meaning Pepper must serve 41 years in prison before he’s eligible for parole. He would be at least 98 years old before the earliest possible release.

The sentencing against Pepper follows his Oct. 29 conviction by a Sedgwick County jury.

Court documents released in February 2020 detail Golden’s death.

A Wichita police officer found the woman unresponsive and bleeding in her north Wichita home. A probable cause affidavit says that Golden had let Pepper stay in her yard and that he would occasionally come inside to take naps.

The affidavit says Golden told Pepper to leave her property the day before she died. A sexual-assault-evidence-collection kit used on Golden’s body showed Pepper’s DNA.

An autopsy determined Golden’s death a homicide.

