Advertisement

Much warmer this weekend

Highs returning to the 50s
Weekend forecast for Wichita.
Weekend forecast for Wichita.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that much warmer weather is on the way for the weekend.

It will be a cold start to the day Saturday with temperatures in the 20s. Afternoon temperatures will soar to near 50 degrees, which will be about 15 to 20 degrees warmer compared to Friday.

Warmer weather will continue Sunday and Monday with highs remaining in the 50s. The mornings will still start out cold with temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

Another blast of Arctic cold will return on Tuesday as high temperatures fall back into the 20s.

Areas of flurries and light snow will be possible over western Kansas Monday night and throughout the day Tuesday with the arrival of the colder air. It is too early to know if there will be any snow accumulation.

The blast of cold air should remain brief as highs will return to the 40s by the end of next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: S/SW 5-10. Low: 20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies turning sunny. Much warmer. Wind: W/SW 5-10. High: 50

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: SW/NW 5-15. Low: 27

Sun: High: 55 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 58 Low: 30 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 29 Low: 18 Mostly cloudy. Breezy early.

Wed: High: 38 Low: 9 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 46 Low: 21 Mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 44 Low: 22 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay (50) runs...
Chiefs LB Willie Gay arrested in Overland Park
Wichita TikTok star Karla De La Torre
Wichita woman becomes viral sensation on TikTok
A Riley County deputy attorney general will present oral arguments on Monday against a pair of...
Kansas Supreme Court affirms Carr brothers’ death sentences
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead
Wichita police identified 33-year-old Steven Hommertzheim as the victim in a motorcycle crash...
Wichita police identify man killed in Sunday crash

Latest News

Much of Kansas will thaw out into the weekend.
Temperatures trending up this weekend
cold thursday
Even colder temperatures expected today
Bitter cold wind chills for Thursday morning
Bitter wind chills Thursday morning
A cold end to the week
Arctic air moving across Kansas today