Much warmer this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that much warmer weather is on the way for the weekend.

It will be a cold start to the day Saturday with temperatures in the 20s. Afternoon temperatures will soar to near 50 degrees, which will be about 15 to 20 degrees warmer compared to Friday.

Warmer weather will continue Sunday and Monday with highs remaining in the 50s. The mornings will still start out cold with temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

Another blast of Arctic cold will return on Tuesday as high temperatures fall back into the 20s.

Areas of flurries and light snow will be possible over western Kansas Monday night and throughout the day Tuesday with the arrival of the colder air. It is too early to know if there will be any snow accumulation.

The blast of cold air should remain brief as highs will return to the 40s by the end of next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: S/SW 5-10. Low: 20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies turning sunny. Much warmer. Wind: W/SW 5-10. High: 50

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: SW/NW 5-15. Low: 27

Sun: High: 55 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 58 Low: 30 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 29 Low: 18 Mostly cloudy. Breezy early.

Wed: High: 38 Low: 9 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 46 Low: 21 Mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 44 Low: 22 Partly cloudy.

