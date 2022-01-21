Advertisement

Rotary Club donates coats, hats, gloves to Wichita Public schools

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Rotary Club of Wichita handed out new coats, gloves and hats to Wichita Public Schools on Thursday.

It’s part of a project called Rotary Wraps. The donations go to emergency closets so teachers and administrators can help kids who don’t have things to stay warm in this cold.

“We just know that there are a lot of kids going to school that don’t have proper coats. They’re standing at the bus stops, I mean, with temperatures like today, what is it, 14,15 degrees, you got to have a coat,” said Rotary member Doug Stark.

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple is a member of the Rotary Club and helped out drop off items Thursday afternoon. The Rotary secured more than $10,000 worth of coats, hats and gloves.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police arrested 32-year-old Daniel Alonzo-Hernandez of Wichita on a charge of unlawful...
Wichita Public Schools para arrested for unlawful sexual relations
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead
FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay (50) runs...
Chiefs LB Willie Gay arrested in Overland Park
Randall Willems
Flags lowered to half staff to honor McPherson EMT
KWCH Car Crash generic
Pickup, semi crash near Hutchinson, 1 hurt

Latest News

Sedgwick County Zoo
Sedgwick County Zoo President, CEO, announces resignation
McPherson Hospital in McPherson, Kansas
Foundation helping McPherson Hospital pay out-of-network costs for COVID patients
An exhibit featuring and honoring Bob Dole is displayed inside the Finney County Historical...
Garden City museum features Bob Dole, honors legacy
A Wichita mom who ran into struggles trying to find daytime care for her two small children...
Daycare demand grows with possibility of temporary school closures