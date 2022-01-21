Rotary Club donates coats, hats, gloves to Wichita Public schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Rotary Club of Wichita handed out new coats, gloves and hats to Wichita Public Schools on Thursday.

It’s part of a project called Rotary Wraps. The donations go to emergency closets so teachers and administrators can help kids who don’t have things to stay warm in this cold.

“We just know that there are a lot of kids going to school that don’t have proper coats. They’re standing at the bus stops, I mean, with temperatures like today, what is it, 14,15 degrees, you got to have a coat,” said Rotary member Doug Stark.

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple is a member of the Rotary Club and helped out drop off items Thursday afternoon. The Rotary secured more than $10,000 worth of coats, hats and gloves.

