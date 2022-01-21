Sedgwick County releases JIAC video following teen’s death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We are now seeing the interaction 17-year-old Cedric Lofton had with employees at the Juvenile Intake Assessment Center (JIAC) on the morning of Sept. 24, 2021. Sedgwick County released surveillance video from inside the facility Friday afternoon.

The video shows the moments after Lofton was dropped off at the facility by Wichita police, leading up to the time officers were called back and EMS arrived. Authorities said Lofton became unresponsive following an altercation with staff from JIAC and the Juvenile Detention Facility after he was placed on his stomach for nearly 17 minutes and stayed there for a total of 35 minutes until life-saving measures were performed.

Lofton was taken to the hospital and died there two days later. In a news conference on Tuesday, District Attorney Marc Bennett said he was unable to file charges in the case because the workers involved in the altercation claimed self-defense under Kansas’ Stand Your Ground laws.

Sedgwick County will hold a briefing on Tuesday in which leaders will discuss the Community Taskforce in charge of reviewing Lofton’s case, recommending systems improvements, and working collaboratively to support this effort.

