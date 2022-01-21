Advertisement

Texas man charged with election threats to Georgia officials

Federal prosecutors said Friday the arrest is the first by the Justice Department’s new Election Threats Task Force.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Justice Department says a Texas man has been arrested on charges of posting threatening messages on Craigslist about killing government officials in Georgia following the 2020 election.

Prosecutors say 54-year-old Chad Stark is charged with one count of communicating interstate threats.

It carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Prosecutors did not identify which Georgia officials were allegedly threatened.

