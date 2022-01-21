Where’s Shane? Survival: Are You Prepared?

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Are you prepared for the unexpected? That’s what the new exhibit at Exploration Place is helping you figure out in Survival: Are You Prepared?

You’ll be tasked with using your skills and wits to see if you have what it takes to be the ultimate survival expert. This morning we’re going to get a chance to check this out before it opens on Friday!

You can find more info at www.exploration.org/exhibits/survival-are-you-prepared.

