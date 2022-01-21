Advertisement

Where’s Shane? Survival: Are You Prepared?

By Shane Konicki
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Are you prepared for the unexpected? That’s what the new exhibit at Exploration Place is helping you figure out in Survival: Are You Prepared?

You’ll be tasked with using your skills and wits to see if you have what it takes to be the ultimate survival expert. This morning we’re going to get a chance to check this out before it opens on Friday!

You can find more info at www.exploration.org/exhibits/survival-are-you-prepared.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay (50) runs...
Chiefs LB Willie Gay arrested in Overland Park
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead
Wichita police identified 33-year-old Steven Hommertzheim as the victim in a motorcycle crash...
Wichita police identify man killed in Sunday crash
Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child
Sedgwick County sees 100 new cases everyday.
Kansas works to increase COVID-19 testing amid high demand, confirms 7th child death

Latest News

Crash involving school bus in east Wichita
School bus involved in crash; minor injuries reported
Wichita TikTok star Karla De La Torre
Wichita woman becomes viral sensation on TikTok
Where's Shane? Survival: Are You Prepared? 3
Where's Shane? Survival: Are You Prepared? 3
Where's Shane? Survival: Are You Prepared? 2
Where's Shane? Survival: Are You Prepared? 2