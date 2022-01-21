Wichita woman becomes viral sensation on TikTok

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita woman is building a social media empire on TikTok. She started doing this at the beginning of the pandemic, and now she has more than 6 million followers.

“My whole life changed since the day I started doing videos. Everything started last year when the pandemic started. I was tired of watching TV. My eyes were super red because I was watching TV all day,” Karla de La Torre said.

“My little brother started asking me to make videos with him for TikTok, but I was like no, that’s dumb. Then I said yes, ok, yeah. Let’s do the video.

“I was like oh my god, I love this. And then since that day I didn’t stop making videos.

“The most viral videos were with my mom.

“My mom has always been the first one, since day one. She’s about to hit 1 million followers on TikTok and she has almost 200,000 followers. People love her.

“I always involve my family because I’m always with them. I still live with them. It’s really hard not to make a video with them when I’m in the house with them all the time.

“I’ve been working a lot to get to that amount of likes. It’s so hard, but it’s worth it because it’s something that I wanted my whole life.

“My goal? To have my own business. I always wanted to do that. And travel – travel the world?

“People ask what are you going to do when you have kids? I may do this with my kids.”

