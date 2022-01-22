Kids 5 and under soon able to get the COVID vaccine

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kids five and under could soon get their COVID-19 vaccine according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. It’s the last group waiting for eligibility.

Randy Griffitts, father of three says he is hoping the vaccine is approved soon for kids zero to five.

Griffitts says, “I think it’s great, that’s been our biggest worry, we both work in schools our kids go to school and it’s a daily question of we hope we aren’t bringing anything home to our youngest who isn’t vaccinated and that’s been a big deal for us doing everything we can to keep him healthy,”

He says as a parent he had questions about the vaccine and wants to make sure it’s safe for his family.

“You know it’s one thing if you are putting it in yourself, it’s another when it’s your kids and you are the one having to make that decision for them, so I think just making sure it’s safe and number two watching out for side effects,” said Griffitts.

Dr. Wittler with KU school of medicine says kids receive a smaller dose of the vaccine and says it’s safe.

“In general, when you look at in pediatrics what has had the greatest impact of quality of adjusted life years saved over the last 100 years is vaccines and clean water,” stated Dr. Wittler. He says kids generally have more mild cases if they do get covid but having the vaccine can add another layer of protection.

Dr. Wittler says if you have any concerns or questions about the vaccine to call and talk with your doctor.

