Mild again Sunday & Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that mild weather will continue for a couple more days before another blast of Arctic cold arrives, along with snow for western Kansas.

Sunday will start out cold with temperatures in the 20s. Afternoon highs will reach the 50s with mostly sunny skies.

Highs will reach the 50s again on Monday before a strong cold front moves through late in the evening, bringing a return to much colder weather. Highs will only reach the upper 20s to lower 30s on Tuesday behind the front.

As the colder air arrives, areas of snow will develop over northwest Kansas late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Snow will then spread south across southwest Kansas later in the morning and through the afternoon and evening.

Light accumulations are likely on Tuesday for much of western Kansas, generally along and west of Highway 183.

The colder weather will not stay with us very long as highs will return to the 40s on Wednesday and Thursday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SW/NW 5-15. Low: 27

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: NW/SW 5-15. High: 54

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: SW/W 5-15. Low: 30

Mon: High: 58 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 32 Low: 22 Mostly cloudy. Breezy early.

Wed: High: 40 Low: 14 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 50 Low: 24 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 44 Low: 21 Sunny.

Sat: High: 55 Low: 23 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

