Murder investigation underway in LaCrosse

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Rush County Sheriff’s Office are conducting an investigation into the death of a man from LaCrosse. The preliminary investigation indications are the death is a result of homicide.

Leslie Randa, 61, was discovered in his home by a family member who then contacted 911 around 1:40 p.m. on Friday. His car is currently missing.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time. If you have any tips on this investigation contact the Rush County Sheriff’s office at 785-222-2578 or the KBI at 1-800-KSCRIME.

