Advertisement

Nice weekend- warmer temperatures

Near 50 today- warmer tomorrow
Sunny and warmer this weekend
Sunny and warmer this weekend(KWCH-Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunny, warmer weather expected across Kansas this weekend- get outside and enjoy it while it lasts.

A mix of high clouds and sunshine this morning as a weak upper-level disturbance moves through the state, then sunshine and light wind speeds through the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 40s to near 50, well above normal for late January. Chilly tonight with lows in the 20s. Another nice day across Kansas on Sunday, with more sunshine and temperatures in the 50s for the majority of the state. The exception will be northeast Kansas, where a cold front will keep temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

One more nice day with highs in the 50s to near 60 on Monday, then another cold front moves into Kansas overnight. This front will produce a little light snow across western Kansas on Monday night and Tuesday. Temperatures will tumble as highs only managing the 30s on Tuesday and Wednesday. The cold air won’t last long as we rebound into the 40s and 50s by the end of the week and next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy early, then sunny. Much warmer. Wind: W/SW 5-10. High: 50

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: W 5-15. Low: 27

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, still nice. Wind: NW 5-10. High: 55

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: SW 5-15. Low: 30.

Mon: High: 58 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 32 Low: 18 Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Breezy early.

Wed: High: 39 Low: 14 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 48 Low: 21 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 50 Low: 22 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 55 Low: 25 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita TikTok star Karla De La Torre
Wichita woman becomes viral sensation on TikTok
A Riley County deputy attorney general will present oral arguments on Monday against a pair of...
Kansas Supreme Court affirms Carr brothers’ death sentences
FILE - This photo shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.
FBI: Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito’s murder in notebook
Cedric Lofton video released Friday.
Sedgwick County releases JIAC video following teen’s death
On Jan. 21, 2022, the Kansas Supreme Court affirmed the capital murder convictions and...
Kansas AG calls Carr brothers decision: ‘An important milestone in the path toward justice”

Latest News

Weekend forecast for Wichita.
Much warmer this weekend
Much of Kansas will thaw out into the weekend.
Temperatures trending up this weekend
cold thursday
Even colder temperatures expected today
Bitter cold wind chills for Thursday morning
Bitter wind chills Thursday morning