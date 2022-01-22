Nice weekend- warmer temperatures

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunny, warmer weather expected across Kansas this weekend- get outside and enjoy it while it lasts.

A mix of high clouds and sunshine this morning as a weak upper-level disturbance moves through the state, then sunshine and light wind speeds through the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 40s to near 50, well above normal for late January. Chilly tonight with lows in the 20s. Another nice day across Kansas on Sunday, with more sunshine and temperatures in the 50s for the majority of the state. The exception will be northeast Kansas, where a cold front will keep temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

One more nice day with highs in the 50s to near 60 on Monday, then another cold front moves into Kansas overnight. This front will produce a little light snow across western Kansas on Monday night and Tuesday. Temperatures will tumble as highs only managing the 30s on Tuesday and Wednesday. The cold air won’t last long as we rebound into the 40s and 50s by the end of the week and next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy early, then sunny. Much warmer. Wind: W/SW 5-10. High: 50

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: W 5-15. Low: 27

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, still nice. Wind: NW 5-10. High: 55

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: SW 5-15. Low: 30.

Mon: High: 58 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 32 Low: 18 Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Breezy early.

Wed: High: 39 Low: 14 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 48 Low: 21 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 50 Low: 22 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 55 Low: 25 Partly cloudy.

