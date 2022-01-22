Advertisement

Schools try to navigate their way through basketball tournament week after COVID cancels some schools

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Despite some school closures in the last few weeks due to COVID related issues, high school basketball tournament week is still in full swing. Schools are attempting to host these tournaments as safely as they can, including implementing safety policies.

Halstead high school has not had to cancel any classes or games this far, and are trying to stay that way. Foor tournament week Halstead reimplemented their mask mandate in all district buildings. The only exception to the rule is athletes that are actively participating, such as players on the court and cheerleaders. All fans in attednance as well as players on the bench and coaches are expected to mask up for the games.

“Our maintenance crew has done a good job cleaning the facilities making sure that we can continue playing,” Halstead Athletic Director Nick Barnes said. “We enforced the masks so that allows us to be here on a daily basis and complete this tournament hopefully.”

