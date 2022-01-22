Wichita Heights Advances to Tournament of Champions Finals

DODGE CITY, Kan (Catch It Kansas)- The Wichita Heights Falcons defeat the Maize Eagles on Thursday afternoon at the United Wireless Arena 60-56. Heights overcame a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter in their comeback victory.

Falcons junior guard Marcus Zeigler scored 21 points in the victory. Zeigler made the game-tying three-point shot to tie the game at 54. He also made the go-ahead free throws late in the fourth quarter to lead the Falcons to victory. With the win, Wichita Heights notches their tenth victory of the season. Maize suffers their second loss of the season.

Wichita Heights and the Campus Colts play in the Tournament of Champions championship game on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 P.M.

