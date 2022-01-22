Advertisement

Wichita Heights Advances to Tournament of Champions Finals

Wichita Heights Victory
Wichita Heights Victory(AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DODGE CITY, Kan (Catch It Kansas)- The Wichita Heights Falcons defeat the Maize Eagles on Thursday afternoon at the United Wireless Arena 60-56. Heights overcame a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter in their comeback victory.

Falcons junior guard Marcus Zeigler scored 21 points in the victory. Zeigler made the game-tying three-point shot to tie the game at 54. He also made the go-ahead free throws late in the fourth quarter to lead the Falcons to victory. With the win, Wichita Heights notches their tenth victory of the season. Maize suffers their second loss of the season.

Wichita Heights and the Campus Colts play in the Tournament of Champions championship game on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 P.M.

Copyright 2022 Catch it Kansas. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita TikTok star Karla De La Torre
Wichita woman becomes viral sensation on TikTok
A Riley County deputy attorney general will present oral arguments on Monday against a pair of...
Kansas Supreme Court affirms Carr brothers’ death sentences
FILE - This photo shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.
FBI: Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito’s murder in notebook
Cedric Lofton video released Friday.
Sedgwick County releases JIAC video following teen’s death
On Jan. 21, 2022, the Kansas Supreme Court affirmed the capital murder convictions and...
Kansas AG calls Carr brothers decision: ‘An important milestone in the path toward justice”

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay (50) runs...
Chiefs LB Willie Gay arrested in Overland Park
Crowd gathered for May 11, 2021 home opener for the Wichita Wind Surge at Riverfront Stadium
Wichita State baseball game set for Riverfront Stadium
Wichita WInd Surge
Wind Surge announce 2022 coaching staff
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) celebrates the team's win over Texas in an NCAA college...
Smith, Pack lead Kansas State past No. 23 Texas 66-65