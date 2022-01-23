Advertisement

Driver fatally shoots Houston-area deputy before fleeing

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - Authorities say a driver shot and killed a Houston-area deputy during an early-morning traffic stop and then got back in his vehicle and drove off. Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap identified the fallen deputy as 47-year-old Cpl. Charles Galloway.

Houston police are handling the investigation. Police Chief Troy Finner says witnesses saw a man get out of his vehicle and fire multiple shots at the deputy before driving off. He’s still at large.

Heap says Galloway had been with the constable’s office for more than 12 years and had mentored and trained numerous younger officers. He is survived by a daughter and sister.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita TikTok star Karla De La Torre
Wichita woman becomes viral sensation on TikTok
Cedric Lofton video released Friday.
Sedgwick County releases JIAC video following Cedric Lofton’s death
On Jan. 21, 2022, the Kansas Supreme Court affirmed the capital murder convictions and...
Kansas AG calls Carr brothers decision: ‘An important milestone in the path toward justice”
police lights
Kansas man’s death investigated as a homicide

Latest News

Man shot and killed in Kansas City, Kansas, Saturday night
Cedric Lofton Latest
Cedric Lofton Latest
Lofton WPD quote from September 2021.
Lofton family questions DA after new video
Cedric Lofton altercation - Caroline
Cedric Lofton altercation - Caroline