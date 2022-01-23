Kansas man’s death investigated as a homicide

LACROSSE, Kan. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the death of a Kansas man as a homicide. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that a relative found 61-year-old Leslie Randa, of LaCrosse, dead on Friday afternoon and called 911.

The Rush County Sheriff’s Office then asked the KBI for assistance with the investigation. The release said that Randa’s vehicle is missing. Authorities are asking for help locating the 2006 GMC Envoy with Kansas plates.

