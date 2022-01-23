Advertisement

Lofton family questions DA after new video

Lofton WPD quote from September 2021.
Lofton WPD quote from September 2021.(KWCH)
By Caroline Elliott
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Cedric Lofton’s family is now questioning the District Attorney’s decision after new information is revealed in Wichita Police body-cam video.

Lofton died in custody back in September. The seventeen-year-old’s death quickly launched an investigation.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett announced no charges would be filed in the death of Cedric Lofton, citing the state’s self-defense law and testimony that pressures were never applied to the teen’s back as he laid in the prone position.

“You can see it somewhat. They are on their knees. Maybe one of the guys is seated on the bench, one of the guys is leaning on the bench. One adult has him by his left arm, one by his right arm. They’ve got his ankles shackled. One is holding him by his ankles, one is holding him by his thighs. They each insist throughout they never applied pressure to his back, his torso, or his chest,” Bennett said Tuesday as he explained why he would not file charges.

However, the body-cam video tells a different story.

Asphyxiation, the term the officer used in the video, is defined as the process of being deprived of oxygen, which can result in death. Asphyxiation is why the prone position has become controversial in law enforcement. It’s clear from the interview, that corrections employees applied pressure on Cedric’s back.

The family’s spokesperson is now calling for the case to reopen and a special prosecutor.

“The evidence is clear weight was put on him we know what happens when someone is in the prone position with their hands cuffed behind their back with your feet shackle and you have four people with their weight on we know what happens,” Maurice Evans said.

Corrections staff said they restrained the teen and held him down because he was being aggressive. We will continue to follow this story.

