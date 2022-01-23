Man shot and killed in Kansas City, Kansas, Saturday night

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Kansas City, Kansas this weekend. Kansas City, Kansas, police spokesman Officer T.J. Tomasic said officers were called to a home in the 1100 block of South 47th Terrace shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday because a man was lying in the driveway.

Officers determined that the man had been shot and was dead when they arrived on the scene. His name and age were not immediately released.

The shooting is being investigated by the police department’s Major Case Unit. Police did not immediately release any additional details about the shooting, and no arrests were reported Sunday.

