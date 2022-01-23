Advertisement

Man shot and killed in Kansas City, Kansas, Saturday night

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Kansas City, Kansas this weekend. Kansas City, Kansas, police spokesman Officer T.J. Tomasic said officers were called to a home in the 1100 block of South 47th Terrace shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday because a man was lying in the driveway.

Officers determined that the man had been shot and was dead when they arrived on the scene. His name and age were not immediately released.

The shooting is being investigated by the police department’s Major Case Unit. Police did not immediately release any additional details about the shooting, and no arrests were reported Sunday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita TikTok star Karla De La Torre
Wichita woman becomes viral sensation on TikTok
Cedric Lofton video released Friday.
Sedgwick County releases JIAC video following Cedric Lofton’s death
On Jan. 21, 2022, the Kansas Supreme Court affirmed the capital murder convictions and...
Kansas AG calls Carr brothers decision: ‘An important milestone in the path toward justice”
police lights
Kansas man’s death investigated as a homicide

Latest News

police lights
Driver fatally shoots Houston-area deputy before fleeing
Cedric Lofton Latest
Cedric Lofton Latest
Lofton WPD quote from September 2021.
Lofton family questions DA after new video
Cedric Lofton altercation - Caroline
Cedric Lofton altercation - Caroline