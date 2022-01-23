Sunny and mild today, turning colder Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you thought Saturday was nice, “just wait for it”, as today will knock your socks off.

Sunny skies today with temperatures reaching the 50s to near 60 across most of Kansas. The record high for Wichita (on this date) stands at 73- set in 1967. It will be cooler in the northeast part of the state with highs in the 30s to near 40, if you’re headed up to Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs game- prepare for much cooler temperatures. We are watching a stronger cold front that is set to arrive in Kansas late Monday afternoon. Ahead of this front, expect a mixture of sun and high clouds with one more day of mild weather. Highs will reach the 50s to low 60s Monday.

Turning much colder Monday night through Tuesday as Arctic air spreads south. Moisture with this system will be limited over central and eastern Kansas where a flurry or two is possible. Meanwhile across western Kansas there is a higher potential for light snow with accumulations possible through Tuesday evening. Our preliminary snowfall forecast suggests 1-3″ of snow possible across western Kansas (mainly west of Highway 183). More fine tuning of this forecast expected tonight and Monday. Look for much colder temperatures Tuesday with highs in the 30s.

Dry weather expected statewide Wednesday through next weekend with temperatures climbing into the 40s, then 40s and 50s towards the end of the week and next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny. Wind: NW/SW 5-15. High: 54.

Tonight: Clear- a few clouds by morning. Wind: SW 5-15. Low: 31.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny (mix of high clouds and sunshine), still mild. Wind: W/N 5-15. High: 58.

Tomorrow night: Increasing clouds, turning colder. Wind: NE 10-15. Low: 22.

Tue: High: 32 Mostly cloudy. Breezy early.

Wed: High: 40 Low: 14 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 46 Low: 24 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 48 Low: 21 Sunny.

Sat: High: 55 Low: 23 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Breezy.

Sun: High: 48 Low: 28 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

