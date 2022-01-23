Advertisement

Weather Alert: Cold set to return Tuesday, snow for western Kansas

One more mild day Monday before wintry weather returns
Snow forecast for Tuesday.
Snow forecast for Tuesday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that another blast of cold is coming Tuesday with snow likely over western Kansas.

We will have one more mild day ahead of the return to some wintry weather. High temperatures Monday afternoon will reach the 50s. North winds will turn gusty throughout the day.

The colder air will set in Monday night as areas of snow begin to develop in northwest Kansas. Snow will then spread south across the rest of western Kansas throughout the day Tuesday before tapering off over southwest Kansas late in the evening.

2 to 4 inches of snow is expected for much of western Kansas with lighter amounts for areas along and east of Highway 183. Most of eastern Kansas will miss out on snow. Be prepared for slick travel on Tuesday over western Kansas.

Temperatures will only reach the 20s to near 30 Tuesday afternoon, but the colder weather will be short-lived. Highs will return to the 40s by the end of the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: SW/W 5-15. Low: 30

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Breezy during the afternoon. Wind: W/N 15-25; gusty. High: 58

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: N/NE 10-15. Low: 21

Tue: High: 30 Cloudy, breezy and cold.

Wed: High: 37 Low: 12 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 47 Low: 22 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Fri: High: 46 Low: 17 Sunny.

Sat: High: 57 Low: 22 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 51 Low: 29 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

