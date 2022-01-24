Advertisement

Grass fire near Hays under control

Firefighters are on the scene of a grass fire near Hays in Ellis County.
Firefighters are on the scene of a grass fire near Hays in Ellis County.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Hays Police Department says the Ellis County Rural Fire Department is reporting that the fire is now under control.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire and keep it from crossing I-70.

Drivers are asked to continue avoiding the area as emergency crews finish up.

Crews are on the scene of a grass fire near the Ellis County Landfill, just north of Hays.

Video submitted by a viewer shows smoke from the fire blowing across I-70.

The Hays Police Department says the fire is not under control and people have been asked to stay out of the area.

Update - The Ellis County Rural Fire Department is reporting that the fire is now under control.

Posted by Hays Police Department on Monday, January 24, 2022

