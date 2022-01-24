Effects of Russell wildfires still evident weeks later

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The cows hitting the sale barn in Russell look different this January. Singed skin and burned utters make the survivors of the four-county fire stand out in a sea of cattle in the Russell Sale Barn.

The cattle that survived the fire are no longer viable to the cattle herds. Although the ability to have a calf, the cow wouldn’t have the ability to nurse the calf due to the extensive burns to utters.

Veterinarian Dane Anspaugh in Russell says the effects are still prevalent in the community a month after the fires. “We’re still seeing animals become ill or past the point where we think that they’re going to get better,” he said. “So we kind of just make the suffering stop for some of them.”

After having to euthanize thousands of cattle, Anspaugh can only describe the day of the fires as pure hell.

“When I went up there that morning there were a lot of dead cattle in the fences where the fire overcame them where they were just overrun with smoke, flames, and heat,” Anspaugh said. “The survivors were pretty burned, and we had to make an assessment on those that could survive and relieve the suffering of those that were going to survive and the ones that were not going to survive.”

The sale barn in Russell is looking to be a helping hand in moving on from the past and marketing the cattle burned in the fires.

“They’re still marketable,” said Creecia Reeves, owner of Russell Livestock. “The farmers and ranchers aren’t going to get their top price for them by no means we’re hoping that they get supplemented from selling them.”

Buying back a whole new herd is no easy feat. After generations of building up genetics to fit their operation, producers are having to start from scratch. Though infrastructure must come first before ranchers can look ahead to bringing a trailer to the sale barn.

Creecia says it’s been trying to say the least, but this community has rallied together to move forward.

“It’ll take a few years to get all the cattle to bounce back, but these guys really came together,” Reeves said. “This community’s really strong and I’m really proud of how everybody’s come together and help each other trying to move forward.”

