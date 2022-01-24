K-State’s Ayoka Lee sets NCAA scoring record

MANHATTAN, Kansas (K-State athletics) – K-State junior Ayoka Lee added a pile of records to her career resume on Sunday afternoon at Bramlage Coliseum. The 2022 All-America candidate set the NCAA Division I record for points in a single game by scoring 61 in K-State’s wire-to-wire upset of 14th-ranked Oklahoma, 94-65.

K-State has won five of the last seven meetings in the series with the Sooners.

Lee tallied her 13th double-double of the season with 61 points, 12 rebounds, four blocks and a steal in 35 minutes of action. Lee recorded her 61 points on 23-of-30 shooting and a 15-of-17 effort from the free throw line. Her 61 points surpassed the NCAA Division I record of 60 held by Cindy Brown of Long Beach State in the 1986-87 season and Rachel Banham of Minnesota in the 2015-16 season.

The 61 points also surpassed the previous Big 12 record of 50 held by Brittney Griner during the 2012-13 season and broke the school record of 43, which Lee established this season in the opener against Central Arkansas.

