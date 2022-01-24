Advertisement

New drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opens at Stryker Sports Complex

A COVID drive-thru testing site has opened at the Stryker Sports Complex in northeast Wichita.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A new option in Wichita becomes available in hopes of alleviating long lines for COVID tests around the community. A drive-thru testing sit is now available at the Stryker Sports complex near K-96 and Greenwich, in northeast Wichita.

The Stryker site offers drive-thru rapid tests, as well as PCR (Polymerase chain reaction) tests. With the rapid tests, you get results in about 20 to 30 minutes. The PCR test is about a 24 to 36-hour turnaround. Organizers of the drive-thru testing site at the sports complex in northeast Wichita said they saw the need and jumped into action.

“There wasn’t a lot of stuff on the east of west side, everything was down south. And then [Wichita State University’s Molecular Diagnostics Lab] shut down to walk-ins because they’re so busy, so we just thought, ‘maybe we should get something set up,’” said Health Track PCR Lab Sales Rep. Joe Muich.

The testing site at Stryker Sports Complex will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Depending on the demand, the site may open on Saturday, as well.

