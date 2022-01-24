Advertisement

Oklahoma City Zoo celebrates birth of endangered Asian elephant calf

By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (Gray News) – The Oklahoma City Zoo is celebrating the birth of an endangered Asian elephant calf.

According to the zoo, wildlife fans around the world have been anticipating the arrival of the baby elephant since his mother’s pregnancy was announced in 2020.

Rama was born on Jan. 20, 2022, at 8:26 p.m. inside the zoo’s elephant barn at Sanctuary Asia.

Both baby and mother are in good health and have been spending time together bonding, according to the zoo.

Rama was born Jan. 20, 2022, at 8:26 p.m. inside the zoo’s elephant barn at Sanctuary Asia.(Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden)

This is the fourth calf to be born at the OKC Zoo, bringing the total number of Asian elephants in the facility to eight.

“With this being Asha’s fourth calf, she has become quite the experienced mother and we’re confident in the excellent care she will provide Rama,” said Rachel Emory, OKC Zoo’s curator of elephants and rhinos.

Emory explained Asian elephants are endangered so their future depends on new generations to help sustain the population.

“We’re excited to watch Rama grow with his elephant family and become an ambassador for his species,” Emory said.

According to the elephant’s caretaker team, Rama has achieved vital developmental milestones including standing for about 20 minutes after birth and successfully nursing within two hours.

