Paradise wildfires keep 70-year-old rancher from retirement

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 70-year-old Tom Maupin thought he was cruising into retirement on his cattle ranch in Paradise, Kansas before the wildfires on December 15, 2021.

“I was just in great shape before this happened. I was ready to retire if I wanted to, do whatever I wanted to,” Maupin said. “Lots of CDs, money in the bank, investments in commodities. This is going to cost probably three quarters of a million.”

The fires destroyed the Maupins’ home, ranch and majority of their livestock. Maupin knew fires were a high risk that day, but he never could have imagined what would happen.

“I thought they’d have a tough fire over here because the wind was blowing so hard,” Maupin said. “But our fire department is really good and they usually get those knocked down, but I didn’t realize it was 100 and some mile and hour winds and they were about running for their lives.”

Without time to cut the fence and let cattle free to run from the fires, more than 260 cows expecting to calve burned on his ranch that day.

“Usually those cows can run away from a fire and get in a corner where they can get away from it,” Maupin said. “This was just so wide and so fast, it just trapped herds of cattle.”

After the fires, cowboys and people in the community loaded up thousands of dead cattle, including Maupin’s, having to put them in piles and bury what was lost. Maupin said he will never forget the sight of the burned cattle, saying some were actually pushing out their baby calves because they were bloating up due to the heat of the fires.

After losing everything, Tom Maupin said he’s working to get back what took generations to build and that he’s doing this for the future and not himself.

“I just don’t want to lose the farm,” he said. That’s the most sentimental thing.”

