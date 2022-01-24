Sedgwick man, 20, killed in weekend crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sedgwick man is dead after a rollover accident Saturday night in Harvey County.

Jacob Shrewsbury, 20, of Sedgwick, was traveling with another individual in a 1999 Chrysler Sebring in the 10,000 block of South West Road on Saturday around 9:30 p.m. The Sebring left the roadway, heading into a ditch. The vehicle rolled over, ejecting both individuals from the car and catching the car on fire.

Shrewsbury was pronounced dead at the scene. The other individual, a man in his 20s, was transported to Wesley Medical Center in serious condition.

The accident remains under investigation.

