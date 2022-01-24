Advertisement

Sedgwick man, 20, killed in weekend crash

KWCH Car Crash generic
KWCH Car Crash generic(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sedgwick man is dead after a rollover accident Saturday night in Harvey County.

Jacob Shrewsbury, 20, of Sedgwick, was traveling with another individual in a 1999 Chrysler Sebring in the 10,000 block of South West Road on Saturday around 9:30 p.m. The Sebring left the roadway, heading into a ditch. The vehicle rolled over, ejecting both individuals from the car and catching the car on fire.

Shrewsbury was pronounced dead at the scene. The other individual, a man in his 20s, was transported to Wesley Medical Center in serious condition.

The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

bear siting in Winfield
Possible bear sighting in Winfield raises questions
Two die in accident at K-42 and S 119th St. W
Two killed in early-morning crash in SW Wichita
police lights
Kansas man’s death investigated as a homicide
Lofton WPD quote from September 2021.
Lofton family questions DA after new video
Hospital shortages
Hospital staffing shortages lead to rural patients dying at record rates

Latest News

Crash on turnpike near K-15
KHP: 6-year-old girl killed, two others injured in Friday crash on turnpike near K-15
A major construction project will soon begin to improve traffic flow on the North Junction in...
North Junction projected to cost 20% more than esitmated
One killed in accident north of Garden Plain
UPDATE: One killed in crash near 21st and 295th W
Kellogg was closed in west Wichita for about an hour after a RV rolled off of a trailer between...
Kellogg closed in west Wichita due to rolled RV