Subject barricaded at Regency Inn on W Kellogg

Police and Sheriffs work possible standoff in west Wichita
Police and Sheriffs work possible standoff in west Wichita
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A person is barricaded inside a room at the Regency Inn on West Kellogg as authorities attempt to get him to come out. There is no information currently on the person inside the room, but there is a heavy police presence at the hotel.

Kellogg Drive was closed at the 6100 block West, with drivers being diverted to East Kellogg at that location.

We will provide more information as it becomes available. Stay tuned to KWCH and KSCW this morning for details as they are provided to us.

