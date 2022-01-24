Subject barricaded at Regency Inn on W Kellogg

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A person is barricaded inside a room at the Regency Inn on West Kellogg as authorities attempt to get him to come out. There is no information currently on the person inside the room, but there is a heavy police presence at the hotel.

Kellogg Drive was closed at the 6100 block West, with drivers being diverted to East Kellogg at that location.

We will provide more information as it becomes available. Stay tuned to KWCH and KSCW this morning for details as they are provided to us.

