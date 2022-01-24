Temperatures tumble after mild Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says another cold front will march across Kansas tonight. Before it arrives, we are in for a mild Monday as temperatures climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s under a mostly sunny sky.

Temperatures will tumble into the 20s and 30s on Tuesday and a gusty north breeze will make it feel even colder. While a few flurries are possible in Wichita, snow is likely over central Kansas with accumulation of 1-3″ possible along and west of a Hays to Pratt line. Farther west, 3-6″ of snow is expected in places like Goodland, Colby, and Garden City.

Warmer weather returns on Wednesday and Thursday before another cold front comes to Kansas on Friday. However, the second storm system of the work week looks dry with little to no moisture expected.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny and mild. Wind: W/N 15-25; gusty. High: 58.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: N/NE 15-25; gusty. Low: 21.

Tomorrow: A few flurries otherwise cloudy and colder. Wind: NE 10-15. High: 30.

Wed: Low: 12. High: 37. Mostly sunny.

Thu: Low: 25. High: 47. Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Low: 19. High: 46. Sunny.

Sat: Low: 22. High: 57. Sunny, milder.

Sun: Low: 29. High: 53. Partly cloudy.

