Paradise family saved from fire, but not heartbreak

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When the fire whistle blew in Paradise Kansas, hearts sank. For the Thompson family, it was a whole other panic. After being evacuated from town, Brynae Thompson received a phone call from her father Brett, telling her he was trapped in the fires.

With some quick thinking from Brynae, she remembered she could find her fathers location by tracking one of his last texts. Brynae and her mother jumped in the car and tried to find Brett, though it impossible to get to him.

“I started going down the road that I needed to go down to get to him and we were going and all of a sudden we went to turn around around the curb and fire just came in front of us. My heart sank and I looked at mom and I said we can’t get to him,” Brynae said.

Scared his pickup would catch fire, Brett Thompson got outside his truck and bunkered down in a ditch. Brett was fighting against the wind and flames, having to put his clothes out of fire multiple times.

With a stroke of luck, firefighters found Brett standing in the middle of the road. Black, burnt and covered in soot, Brett was reunited with family and then rushed off the the hospital to treat his burns. The wind and flames badly burned Brett’s eyes, not allowing him to open them for 3 days. Something Brett says he’s thankful for.

“I missed out on all the burying of all the dead cattle,” Brett said. “My friends had it all taken care of when I got back and I could see good because of my eye sight.”

Along with their home, the only home in Paradise to burn down, all their cattle were lost in the fires as well. Brynae, Brett’s daughter, had the job to euthanize the cattle that survived the fire but had no quality of life.

“When you can’t save the things you love, it’s the most heartbreaking thing, Brett said. “It was horrific.”

Even though their loss was great, the Thompsons say they have to move forward and be thankful nobody was killed. They now say their main goal is putting one foot in front of the other and keep moving forward.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.